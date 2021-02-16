Watch a teenage guitarist perform the greatest cover of Led Zep’s Kashmir ever

Polish guitarist Marcin Patrzalek has left rock royalty stunned and awestruck with the most astonishing solo cover of Led Zeppelin’s Kashmir we’ve ever seen/heard.

The virtuoso teenage guitarist has been a ‘face’ in his homeland since he won popular Polish TV talent show Must Be the Music in 2015, and has started cultivating a global following after reaching the semi-finals of America's Got Talent in 2019. The guitar whizz has already amassed over 200,000 followers on Instagram and 400,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, but we’re gonna go out on a limb and predict that he’ll double those figures as word gets around about his spectacular take on evergreen Led Zeppelin classic Kashmir, from Physical Graffiti.

Seemingly recorded in an underground car park for additional reverb, the sort of attention to detail of which Jimmy Page would surely approve, Marcin’s genuinely fantastic take on the Zeppelin standard has left some of the biggest names in rock music drooling at his virtuosity. Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello has hailed Marcin as #HogwartsAxeslinger while Kiss frontman Paul Stanley simply commented ‘WOW!!!’ when sharing the 19-year-old’s post.

This kid has a future.