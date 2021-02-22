Watch a teenage Chino Moreno and Deftones play reggae-metal in 1992, three years before Adrenaline

Rare footage of Deftones playing dub reggae-tinged demo track Answers in 1992 has surfaced online.

Recorded for the Sacto Active Rock cable access TV show, the clip of the four-piece Deftones - 18-year-old vocalist Chino Moreno, guitarist Steph Carpenter, bassist Chi Cheng and drummer John Taylor - is believed to be the second earliest known footage of the Sacramento band in existence.

A note on the DeftonesLive YouTube channel says: “This recording features a different line-up of Deftones, with John Taylor on drums, who had replaced Abe Cunningham in 1991, after he left the band to tour with Phallucy. This is the earliest recording of the band to be put in circulation, aside from a commonly-known 1990 clip recorded at the Cattle Club.”

Never officially released, Answers surfaced in bootleg form on the (Like) Linus demo compilation released in 1993.

Deftones are due to tour Europe this summer, including a date at Download festival as main support to Biffy Clyro on June 5.

Vocalist Moreno can be heard on Trippie Redd’s new song, GERONIMO, on NEON SHARK vs. Pegasus, a newly-released deluxe edition of the rapper’s latest album Pegasus.