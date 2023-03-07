Watch a teaser for Florence + The Machine's cover of No Doubt’s Just A Girl

Florence + The Machine have recorded a cover of No Doubt’s Just A Girl for season two of US TV drama Yellowjackets.

The series, broadcast by Showtime, revolves around a group of high school football players who become stranded in the wilderness in the 1990s following a plane crash, and jumps between that life-changing experience and their present-day lives.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in January 2022 show runners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson revealed that season two will take viewers back to the show’s dark opening scene, which saw a girl killed and eaten by a cult.

Florence Welch teases her cover of the ska-punk anthem in an Instagram post, which sees her browsing a rack of stage clothes before choosing a US high school letter jacket featuring a Yelllowjackets logo. Welch captioned the post, which features a snippet of audio of the energetic cover, "So happy I got picked for the team this year."

To which the official Yellowjackets Instagram account responded, "We make one hell of a team."



Watch the post below:

Gwen Stefani hasn't ruled out a No Doubt reunion in the future. The Californian band have been on hiatus since 2015, and last released an album (Push and Shove) in 2012, but speaking to the Wall Street Journal in December, the singer said, "I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right?"

"All the ’90s people... Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes."