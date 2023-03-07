Watch a teaser for Florence + The Machine's cover of No Doubt’s Just A Girl

By Paul Brannigan
published

Florence + The Machine have recorded cover of No Doubt’s 1995 smash Just A Girl for a US TV show

Florence Welch and Gwen Stefani
(Image credit: Florence Welch - Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage / Gwen Stefani - Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images )

Florence + The Machine have recorded a cover of No Doubt’s Just A Girl for season two of US TV drama Yellowjackets

The series, broadcast by Showtime, revolves around a group of high school football players who become stranded in the wilderness in the 1990s following a plane crash, and jumps between that life-changing experience and their present-day lives.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in January 2022 show runners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson revealed that season two will take viewers back to the show’s dark opening scene, which saw a girl killed and eaten by a cult.

Florence Welch teases her cover of the ska-punk anthem in an Instagram post, which sees her browsing a rack of stage clothes before choosing a US high school letter jacket featuring a Yelllowjackets logo. Welch captioned the post, which features a snippet of audio of the energetic cover, "So happy I got picked for the team this year."

To which the official Yellowjackets Instagram account responded, "We make one hell of a team."

Watch the post below:

A post shared by Florence Welch (@florence) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Gwen Stefani hasn't ruled out a No Doubt reunion in the future. The Californian band have been on hiatus since 2015, and last released an album (Push and Shove) in 2012, but speaking to the Wall Street Journal in December, the singer said, "I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right?"

"All the ’90s people... Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes."

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.