Watch a sock puppet Alice Cooper perform Feed My Frankenstein

The good people behind the Sock Puppet Parody series have turned their gaze upon godfather of shock rock Alice Cooper, and delivered a fine tribute to every ghoul’s best friend with a rendering of Alice and pals performing Feed My Frankenstein, from 1991’s Hey Stoopid album.

Regular visitors to the site may recall past Sock Puppet Parody triumphs, including their salutes to Slayer, Type O Negative, Slipknot and System Of A Down, and their latest offering is a delightfully uncomplicated treat, just in time for Halloween.

In real life Alice Cooper news, last week the singer failed to sell the Andy Warhol artwork he’d previously forgotten that he owns. Cooper’s original Little Electric Chair silkscreen was expected to sell for a minimum of $2.5 million at the Larsen Art Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, but failed to reach the minimum price.

In better news, Cooper will return to the UK for a co-headlining tour with The Cult in May/June.