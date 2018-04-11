Watch a hand-fart version of Iron Maiden’s Aces High

Iron Maiden’s classic 1984 track Aces High has got an unexpected overhaul courtesy of Israeli hand-fart specialist Guy First.

First, whose motto is “Metal Never Stank So Good”, turns his considerable talents to the Maiden song in a new video.

First has been flatulating up metal classics for the last few years. Among the songs he reimagined are Bring Me The Horizon’s Can You Hear My Heart? (aka Can You Smell My Farts?), Slipknot’s Psychosocial (retitled Psychofarts) and Toto’s magnificent Africa. He has also jammed with the likes of Devin Townsend and Gojira.