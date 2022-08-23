Watch 2022's hottest metal team-up as Malevolence and Lorna Shore's Will Ramos perform Karma at Bloodstock

It was one of the hottest team-ups in contemporary metal - literally. When

UK hardcore heroes Malevolence played their headline set in the Sophie Lancaster Tent at Bloodstock Festival on August 13 they brought a few special guests onstage during their set, including Will Ramos, vocalist for rising deathcore sensation Lorna Shore.

Malevolence have now released an official video of their team-up on Karma (taken from this year's stellar Malicious Intent), and it's as brutal as you could possibly hope. Take the physicality of hardcore and the utter filthy breakdowns of peak deathcore and you're well on the way to understanding why this collaboration works so well.

"We knew that we wanted to make Bloodstock a special show, so it only felt right that we invited a few special guests onto the stage with us to make the night even more memorable for the people of Bloodstock," Malevolence vocalist Alex Taylor says. "I hit up Lorna Shore and asked if Will would be up for it, and he was on it straight away."

Dubbed "the biggest Malevolence headline show to date" by Taylor, the band's set saw them headline the Sophie Lancaster stage to a packed tent after festival headliners Mercyful Fate on the main stage.

As if playing to one of their biggest crowds to date wasn't exciting enough, the band also earned the implicit endorsement of current Metal Hammer cover star Robb Flynn, who watched part of the set from side-stage and later posted a picture of himself and Ramos on Instagram.

Flynn previously interviewed both Ramos and Taylor on separate episodes of his podcast, No F'n Regrets With Robb Flynn.