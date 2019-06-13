Watch 13 year old drummer slay Seek & Destroy at Metallica's show in Amsterdam

Metallica are currently on the road across Europe on the latest leg of their mammoth WorldWired tour.

Following their epic performance at Slane Castle in Ireland last weekend, the band travelled to Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena for a show on Tuesday evening… and it was a set that will live long in the memory of one young fan.

The boy named Evan was celebrating his 13th birthday on the night – and Metallica invited him on to the stage to play drums on the start of their classic 1983 track Seek & Destroy from their debut album Kill 'Em All.

The band have now shared two clips of Evan showing his chops behind the kit via their Instagram account and it’s probably the best present he’s ever had.

Check out the two clips below.

Metallica’s next show will take place at Cologne’s RheinEnergieStadion later tonight (June 13).

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany