Watch Metallica pay tribute to Phil Lynott in Ireland with Whiskey In The Jar cover

Metallica have released a video showing them performing Whiskey In The Jar in front of 75,000 fans last weekend at Slane Castle, Ireland.

The traditional Irish tune was covered by Thin Lizzy in 1973 – and Metallica, who also covered the track on their Garage Inc album in 1998, dedicated the performance to late Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott.

Towards the end of the song, Metallica vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield told the crowd: “We love you, Phil.”

Check out the video below.

After the show, Hetfield posted a picture of himself kissing the Phil Lynott statue in Dublin, adding: "Much respect and love to my favourite songwriter, Mr Phil Lynott.”

During their stop in Ireland, Metallica also donated €35,000 each to the charities ISPCC and Capuchin Day Centre For Homeless People, while U2 prepared a picnic hamper for the band to welcome them to the country.

Metallica’s next performance on the latest European leg of their WorldWired tour will take place at Cologne’s RheinEnergieStadion on June 13.

Much respect and love to my favorite songwriter, Mr. Phil Lynott Papa Het 👊💀👊 A photo posted by @papa_het_ on Jun 10, 2019 at 6:26am PDT

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany