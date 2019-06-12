Watch Metallica pay tribute to Phil Lynott in Ireland with Whiskey In The Jar cover

Metallica have released a video showing them performing Whiskey In The Jar in front of 75,000 fans last weekend at Slane Castle, Ireland.
The traditional Irish tune was covered by Thin Lizzy in 1973 – and Metallica, who also covered the track on their Garage Inc album in 1998, dedicated the performance to late Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott.
Towards the end of the song, Metallica vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield told the crowd: “We love you, Phil.”
Check out the video below.
After the show, Hetfield posted a picture of himself kissing the Phil Lynott statue in Dublin, adding: "Much respect and love to my favourite songwriter, Mr Phil Lynott.”
During their stop in Ireland, Metallica also donated €35,000 each to the charities ISPCC and Capuchin Day Centre For Homeless People, while U2 prepared a picnic hamper for the band to welcome them to the country.
Metallica’s next performance on the latest European leg of their WorldWired tour will take place at Cologne’s RheinEnergieStadion on June 13.
Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour
Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany
Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK
Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia
Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany