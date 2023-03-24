Watch 100 drummers mark the first anniversary of Taylor Hawkins' death with an emotional performance of Foo Fighters' My Hero

To mark the first anniversary of Taylor Hawkins' death, Belgian radio station Studio Brussel commissioned Belgian rock band Black Box Revelation and 100 drummers to pay tribute to the much-missed musician with an epic performance of Foo Fighters' anthem My Hero at Sportpaleis Antwerp. The last venue in Belgium where Hawkins played with Foo Fighters before his passing.

In a statement, Black Box Revelation say: “Taylor Hawkins was the best drummer of our times. Honouring him with this tribute was an experience we will never forget.”

As reported by NME, Gino Kesteloot, one of the participating musicians, adds: “It’s the first time I played together with 100 other drummers. It sounded great, I even got goosebumps all over my body! Wonderful to honour our hero this way.”

Watch the performance below:

My Hero originally appeared on Foo Fighters' second album, The Colour And The Shape, released in 1997. At the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts staged in London and Los Angeles last year, Hawkins' son Shane played drums on the track with the Foo Fighters, earning the 'Performance Of The Year' award at the annual Drumeo Awards in February,

In December, Dave Grohl teamed up with pop star Billie Eilish to duet on the song at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Eilish sported a T-shirt with Taylor's image on it during her performance, which Grohl, his family and his bandmates watched at home.

"Earlier this year all of the Foo Fighters and our families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys, and when Billie came out for her performance in a Taylor Hawkins T-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude" said Grohl prior to the pair's duet. "So from our families who aren't here tonight, and the Hawkins family and everyone, we'd like to thank you very much. So let's sing it for Taylor."