Warren Haynes streams Is It Me Or You

Warren Haynes has premiered his track Is It Me Or You via TeamRock.

It’s the opening song on upcoming solo album Ashes & Dust, created in collaboration with the band Railroad Earth after the Gov’t Mule leader jammed with them live.

Haynes recently said: “I’ve been compiling songs that didn’t necessarily fit in with Gov’t Mule or the Allman Brothers, or even my last solo album. This record was really a chance to bring a lot of that music to fruition. It’s given me the opportunity to take a lot of songs I love, that didn’t have a home, and build a home for them.”

Additional guests include Grace Potter, Shawn Colvin and Mickey Rephael, plus Allmans bassist Oteil Burbridge and percussionist Marc Quinones.

Haynes previously streamed Beat Down The Dust and Spots Of Time with TeamRock. Ashes & Dust is released on July 24 via Provogue and it’s available for pre-order now.

