Want to hear Techno and House versions of Nirvana hits? Here’s 27 new takes on Kurt Cobain’s best songs

With widespread media coverage celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of Nirvana’s Nevermind album, and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl reflecting upon his time in the band in his newly-published memoir The Storyteller, the spotlight has fallen once again upon the life-changing power of Kurt Cobain’s songwriting.



Now a US dance music collective have put a fresh spin on the Aberdeen, Washington trio’s music by reimagining some of Cobain’s most impactful songs as House, Techno and Electro tracks.

The work of electronic music producers Jonathan Hay, Cain McKnight, and 41x, Nirvana Reimagined As House & Techno, features contributions from Pink Floyd saxophonist Scott Page and Fishbone bassist John Norwood Fisher among others. In addition to showcasing Cobain’s songwriting skills, the album has been created to highlight Cobain’s status as an LGBTQ+ advocate.

According to a statement, “the album features 27 songs to honour the 27 years since Kurt Cobain's death and the 27 years he lived with meaningful purpose, inspiring the world to change. The electronic musical project is committed to further helping Cobain's unapologetic narrative of LGBTQ+ visibility, advancement and advocating for victims of rape and sexual abuse.”



All proceeds from Nirvana Reimagined As House & Techno will be donated to charitable organisations, including GLAAD and MusiCares, to support the wellbeing of marginalised communities.

The album’s first single, a House Mix of Come As You Are, is out now.

And the full album is available on streaming services.