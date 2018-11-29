Walter Trout announces covers album Survivor Blues

Walter Trout has announced that he’ll release a covers album in early 2019.

The vocalist and guitarist will launch Survivor Blues on January 25 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group, with Trout explaining why this won’t be a run-of-the-mill covers record.

He says: “I’m riding in my car sometimes, and I’ve got a blues station on – and here’s another band doing Got My Mojo Workin’. There’s a little voice in me that says, ‘Does the world need another version of that song?’

“So I came up with an idea. I didn’t want to do Stormy Monday or Messin’ With The Kid. I didn’t want to do the Blues greatest hits. I wanted to do old, obscure songs that have hardly been covered – and that’s how Survivor Blues started.”

Trout adds: “My idea was to do these songs like me, to arrange them for my band and style – not to just copy the originals note-for-note.”

To mark the announcement, Trout has released his take on the Jimmy Dawkins track Me, My Guitar And The Blues, which can be listened to below.

Trout has a number of tour dates coming up, including a show in Newcastle tonight.

Walter Trout: Survivor Blues

1. Me, My Guitar And The Blues

2. Be Careful How You Vote

3. Woman Don’t Lie (feat. Sugaray Rayford)

4. Sadie

5. Please Love Me

6. Nature’s Disappearing

7. Red Sun

8. Something Inside Of Me

9. It Takes Time

10. Out Of Bad Luck

11. Goin’ Down To The River (feat. Robby Krieger)

12. God’s Word