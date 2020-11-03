‘Vote with courage in the face of fear and intimidation’ says Axl Rose

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose hasn’t been shy about voicing his political opinions in recent years, and as voting begins in the US presidential election, he has urged his social media followers to ‘take a side’ and ‘make a stand’.

You can read Rose’s three part Twitter posting below:

VOTEWhatever It TakesVOTETake A SideMake A StandVOTEWith CourageIn The Face Of FearAnd IntimidationVOTEThrough All The NoiseLiesAnd DistractionsVOTEFor The CountryFor A Better WorldFor DEMOCRACYNovember 3, 2020

VOTEFor The FutureOf Our CountryOur PlanetYour PlanetThis PlanetThe Only Planet We HaveVOTEFor Those Who Fought,Suffered And DiedTo Create And ProtectYour Right To VoteNovember 3, 2020

VOTEFor Loved OnesFor YouAnd For USTogether As OneAnd If It Helps...Vote Knowing There Are ThoseHoping, Praying N’ Counting OnYou Won’tAnd Would Do Virtually ANYTHINGThey Thought They Could Get Away WithTo Stop YouVOTE🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸November 3, 2020

Guns N’ Roses’ frontman hasn’t been afraid to call out what he sees as failings in the US government over the past four years. His most recent politically-themed tweet prior to his November 2 postings reads: It isn’t that this Administration doesn’t grasp the “magnitude” of the problems that American families r facing. It’s that they don’t care. There’s a difference.”