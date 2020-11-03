Trending

‘Vote with courage in the face of fear and intimidation’ says Axl Rose

As voting begins in the US presidential election, Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose urges his fellow Americans to ‘make a stand’

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose hasn’t been shy about voicing his political opinions in recent years, and as voting begins in the US presidential election, he has urged his social media followers to ‘take a side’ and ‘make a stand’.

You can read Rose’s three part Twitter posting below:

Guns N’ Roses’ frontman hasn’t been afraid to call out what he sees as failings in the US government over the past four years. His most recent politically-themed tweet prior to his November 2 postings reads:  It isn’t that this Administration doesn’t grasp the “magnitude” of the problems that American families r facing. It’s that they don’t care. There’s a difference.”

