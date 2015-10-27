Volumes drummer Nick forced to sit out tour dates

Volumes were unable to honour four shows on their European tour with Northlane after drummer Nick Ursich had to go under the knife.

Ursich developed painful ulcer on his lower back and doctors in Germany said he required immediate surgery. An unnamed replacement has been flown in for the last few dates. But shows in Munich, Vienna, Budapest and Berlin were affected, with headliners Northlane playing without their tour buddies.

Volumes say: “We are extremely heart broken we are not able to perform for you. Our drummer Nick Ursich had an infected cyst where he sits down to play drums. At first he kept complaining about something near his tailbone. Two hospitals in Spain and Switzerland told him nothing was wrong, until we went to a third in Germany and they had to operate on him immediately to remove and drain it out.

“Maintaining the wound has been hard on tour so now he is back in a fourth hospital, where he may stay overnight. More updates to come. To fly across the world and not able to perform hurts us more than anything. Please keep Nick Ursich in your prayers.”

The tour got off to a bad start when joint vocalist Michael Barr opted to sit it out to concentrate on writing a new album.