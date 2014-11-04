Volbeat's Poulsen on American bands

Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen says a glut of sound-a-like American bands has helped the Danish rockers strike gold in the US.

The singer/guitarist believes his band have taken inspiration from American groups and given it their own Scandinavian spin.

He tells Toddstar: “It’s a little bit weird when you turn on the American radio that a lot American bands sound pretty much the same. Very good songwriters and good songs, nothing wrong with it, but they sound a little bit the same.

“I guess the American listeners and even the radio stations can hear it’s a European band being inspired by American music. I guess somehow that has a charm.

“Coming from small country like Denmark where I can hear that’s definitely some American inspiration here, but it’s also somehow something else. Maybe we were there at the right time where people needed something a little bit more different, that they take it as a compliment that they can hear we’re inspired by a lot of American artists.”

Poulsen previously said the band plan to release the follow-up to 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies next year.