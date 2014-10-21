Vinnie Paul in a hangover pickle

Vinnie Paul says his secret to staying hangover free is a glass of pickle juice every day.

The Hellyeah drummer enjoys life on the road as much as the next man, but he suffers the morning after blues just like everyone else. Unless he downs children’s dehydration cure pedialyte – or the vinegar left over in a jar of pickles.

Paul tells 94.5 FMX: “Obviously, the one that people are pretty aware of that we’ve been doing for years, which is pedialyte. It has about 10 times the electrolytes of Gatorade or anything like that. A bottle of that’ll get you back on the right track.

“And then, to me, even a more immediate cure, which I discovered that I really love, is pickle juice. I don’t know what it is, but something about the vinegar gets up right up to your muscles and rehydrates you and gets you back going. I drink almost a bottle of pickle juice every day, and it keeps me going great.”

Paul and Hellyeah are currently touring North America with Five Finger Death Punch and Volbeat in support of their fourth album, Blood For Blood, issued in June.

Hellyeah are breaking in new bassist Kyle Sanders from Bloodsimple and fill-in guitarist Christian Brady following the sacking of bassist Bob Zilla and Greg Tribbett in February.

Paul continues to dismiss suggestions that Pantera will regroup following the 2004 shooting of his brother, Dimebag Darrell.

He says: “People are selfish. They want what they want; they don’t care what you want. People go, ‘Oh wow, they can get Zakk to jump up there on stage and it’s Pantera again.’ No it’s not. It’s not that simple. If Eddie Van Halen was to get shot in the head four times next week, would everybody be going, ‘Hey, Zakk, go play for Van Halen – just call it Van Halen.’

“It’s really selfish for people to think that, and it’s stupid. It’s not right at all.”