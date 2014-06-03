EXCLUSIVE: HELLYEAH – Blood For Blood album stream

The Mudvayne/Pantera/Nothingface supergroup are releasing their new album next week and we've got our hands on the exclusive stream. Why not give it a listen?

Sangre Por Sangre (Blood For Blood)

Demons In The Dirt

Soul Killer

Moth

Cross To Bier (Cradle Of Bones)

DMF

Gift

Hush

Say When

Black December

Feast Or Famine

Hush (Acoustic)

The band’s fourth full-length is coming our way on 9th June and is full of the dirty, southern rock you’ve grown to love from Vinnie Paul and co. You can read our full review in the new issue of Metal Hammer now, but what do you think of it? Let us know!

HELLYEAH are coming to the UK later this summer, find them at the dates below:

9th August: Bloodstock Festival

10th August: The Live Rooms, Chester

12th August: The Fleece, Bristol

13th August: Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

15th August: Sound Control, Manchester

16th August: Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton

17th August: Underworld, London