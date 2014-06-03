EXCLUSIVE: HELLYEAH – Blood For Blood album stream

The Mudvayne/Pantera/Nothingface supergroup are releasing their new album next week and we've got our hands on the exclusive stream. Why not give it a listen?
Sangre Por Sangre (Blood For Blood)
Cross To Bier (Cradle Of Bones)
The band’s fourth full-length is coming our way on 9th June and is full of the dirty, southern rock you’ve grown to love from Vinnie Paul and co. You can read our full review in the new issue of Metal Hammer now, but what do you think of it? Let us know!
HELLYEAH are coming to the UK later this summer, find them at the dates below:
9th August: Bloodstock Festival
10th August: The Live Rooms, Chester
12th August: The Fleece, Bristol
13th August: Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes
15th August: Sound Control, Manchester
16th August: Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton
17th August: Underworld, London