Neil amazed how Crue survived 'dark days'

Vince Neil says "amazing" the members of Motley Crue are still alive after years of drug and alcohol abuse.

The frontman has been reflecting on the outfit’s wild past as they continue the US leg of their Final Tour, after which they’ve vowed never to hit the road again.

Neil, 53, tells the Tampa Tribune: “We certainly lived the life, and it was all there on the albums. This is a brotherhood that has had its up and downs. There’s no doubt about that. But I think there were many more good times than bad.

“You look at the drugs and drinking and it’s amazing we’re still here. We survived some dark days. We could have died many times from many different things – but we made it through it.”

Motorsports fanatic Neil also compares singing to track racing, saying: “Being on stage in front of a big crowd is so exciting, and the same thing goes for flying around the track. Once you put your helmet on or hit the stage, you get focused and go out and have fun. You get that adrenaline rush. You can’t believe how great you feel.”

Earlier this week, a truck carrying Crue equipment on The Final Tour was involved in a fatal accident in Alabama. A 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while the truck driver was taken to hospital. His condition has not been reported.

Meanwhile, former Crue singer John Corabi has married his long term girlfriend Debbie Sorensen in Las Vegas. Corabi was brought into the band in 1992 when Neil was sacked, and dismissed on Neil’s return five years later.