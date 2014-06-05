VIDEO: Brian Johnson drives a series of antique Bentleys

In our latest After Hours exclusive, Brian Johnson talks of his love for Bentleys.

“It took me till I was about 60 when one finally came up [for sale]. People tend to hang on to them. You look after it until the next person comes along, and I still love it to this day”.

Also in this week’s episode, Johnson travels to the legendary banked racing circuit Brooklands, where he drives a car once owned by Tim Burchin, one of the original 1920s “Bentley Boys”.

Then he takes a modern GT for a 100mph, look-mum-no-hands spin, before being driven around the English countryside in a sedan that originally belonged to W. O. Bentley, the founder of the company.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeptBl0cS_8)

Cars That Rock is on Quest TV, Thursdays at 9pm

