"Venues are the skeleton of live music. Without them, there is no us": Mother Vulture on the road back to live

It's already an old story: The bands whose careers went on hold and incomes dried up. The venues that closed and crowdfunded for survival. The musicians, techs and tour managers who retrained, got new jobs, jacked it in.

But it's not over yet. Live music is returning. But are audiences nervous about coming back out? How do bands feel? Is the atmosphere the same?

Louder, along with Marshall Amplification and the Music Venue Trust, have joined forces to support a tour by one of Britain's most exciting live bands, Bristol's Mother Vulture. Tickets are just £5 and all ticket holders can bring one friend for free/the price of a lottery ticket, courtesy of the Music Venue Trust's National Lottery-backed 'Revive Live!' scheme to get the grassroots live scene back on its feet.

"I've being doing this for over a decade," says Paula, Head of Sound at London's The Black Heart. "When the pandemic hit I spent a lot of time thinking but what other career I could do, and I just couldn't think of anything. This was and is everything for me. I love what I do."

"For young bands, venues like this are the skeleton – the structure, the foundation –that we all require," says Mother Vulture singer Georgio. "Without them, there is no us."

We joined the band on the second date of the tour in London – where they were supported by Milton Keynes' riff- rustlers Torus, Devon riot-starters Crooked Little Sons and Brighton's brain-melting noiseniks El Moono – to find out what it's like to get back on the road.

Watch the video – filmed and edited By Phil Wallis – below.

The Mother Vulture Tour runs from now until 19 Sept. Tickets are available from Mother Vulture's website.

Mon 6th Sept BRIGHTON Komedia

Tue 7th Sept LONDON The Black Heart

Thu 9th Sept HULL The Polar Bear

Fri 10th Sept NEWCASTLE UNDER LYME The Rigger

Sat 11th Sept SALISBURY The Winchester Gate

Mon 13th Sept SWINDON Level 3

Tue 14th Sept WINCHESTER The Railway Inn

Wed 15th Sept BATH Moles

Thu 16th Sept STAFFORD Redrum

Fri 17th Sept BRIDGEWATER The Cobblestones

Sat 18th Sept GLOUCESTER The Dick Whittington

Sun 19th Sept CARDIFF Fuel