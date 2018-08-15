Venom Prison confirm studio return

Venom Prison are back in the studio and working on what will be their second album.

The band posted a picture on Facebook of a mixing desk at Vagrant Recordings in Southport with the caption: “VP 2.0 - Studio Day 1.”

Venom Prison launched their debut record Animus in 2016 and went on to pick up the Metal Hammer Golden God Award for Best New Band in 2017.

Following the win, vocalist Larissa Stupar gave a hint at what fans can expect on their next release.

She told Metal Hammer: “We’ve started writing new material, but I’m not sure where we’ll be heading to lyrically on our next album yet. It’s definitely going to be bleak and unpleasant, though, I can promise you that!”

Further album details will be revealed in due course. Watch this space.