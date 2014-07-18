Weiland wants 'easy money' VR reunion

Scott Weiland says he's spoken to his former Velvet Revolver bandmates about reuniting for some festival shows – for "easy money."

The band have been on hiatus since firing the singer in 2008, regrouping just once for a charity show in 2013. Despite Weiland’s attempts at talking up his relationship with his former colleagues, guitarist Slash last year stated he’d never work with the vocalist again.

But Weiland tells La Press: “There is no problem. I even called the guys to propose the idea of doing some shows together in a few months.

“We are on good terms – but I don’t want to be a member of Velvet Revolver full-time. If possible I’d like to only play at festivals. You know, to make easy money.”

And he’s convinced his former colleagues can afford to help him out. “Dave Kushner made music for TV,” says the singer. “Duff McKagan has a lot of money in the stock market. Slash put aside the money he made in the days of Guns n’Roses. Matt Sorum has embarked on a package of stuff.”

The original reporter states he only managed to make contact with Weiland for the phone interview after multiple attempts – and when they did speak, the singer “slurred all the time,” and it was unclear whether he was “joking or just in a daze.”

Weiland was last year dismissed by Stone Temple Pilots, who brought Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington in to replace him. The lineup are currently working on new music.