Vanna stream new song Mutter

Boston post-hardcore crew Vanna are streaming their new song Mutter exclusively with Metal Hammer; taken from the band’s upcoming album All Hell.

“Growing up there were always songs that became anthems to my friends and I. Songs that had a message and gave me meaning as soon as I taped them off the radio, songs that still make me wanna get up and break something,” vocalist Davey Muise tells Metal Hammer. “When writing this record, that was our goal, to write anthems. Mutter is that angry ‘shut up and smash’ track.

“All day long whether it’s in our heads or people in our face, we are torn down, judged and sometimes we defeat ourselves before anyone can do it for us. This song is that middle finger to all those voices, that freedom we need. It’s our declaration, it’s our voice louder then any other. Hit play, turn it too high and destroy every problem in your path.”

All Hell is out July 8, via Pure Noise Records.

