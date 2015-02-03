Vanilla Fudge return to the 60s

Vanilla Fudge will release a covers album entitled Spirit of ’67 in March, they’ve confirmed.

Mark Stein, Vince Martell, Carmine Appice and Pete Bremy say it’s their heaviest work to date, and carries all the trademarks of their best studio creations.

It contains ten tracks which were originally recorded in 1967, including songs by Procol Harum, The Monkees, The Box Tops and Spencer Davis Group and Buffalo Springfield. Also included is a brand-new song entitled Let’s Pray For Peace.

Martell says: “Spirit Of ’67 is the continuation of the journey we began in the Summer Of Love – psychedelic, rhythmically powerful arrangement of happening tunes of that era, coloured by the insight and vision of who we are today.”

Stein reports: “The success of Vanilla Fudge has always been based on our interpretations of songs by great artists. Our style of classic rock lives large on this effort.”

Appice adds: “It has great vocal arrangements and instrumental performances from everyone in the band.”

Spirit of ’67 is released on March 3 via Purple Pyramid Records.

Tracklist