Van Halen’s history celebrated in career-spanning new biography

A new book charting the history of Van Halen will be published later this year.

It’s titled Van Halen: A Visual Biography and has been completed by Martin Popoff. It’ll be released on November 20 through Wymer Publishing, with the first 250 orders coming with a set of five prints.

In addition, those pre-ordering by September 23 through the publisher’s website will have the chance to have their name included on a special fan page.

The synopsis of Van Halen: A Visual Biography reads: “As one celebrates this legendary band in karate-kicking action, from the mid-70s all the way up until the last tour in 2015 and many solo points and projects in-between, provided for your reading pleasure is one of Martin Popoff’s celebrated detailed timelines, stuffed with trivia that swiftly moves us through 40 years of massive rock history from one of the storied greats of the genre.

“The end result is a beach-balling and sun-tanned symphony of words and pictures.”

Van Halen have been inactive since they wrapped up their 2015 North American tour, with David Lee Roth hitting the headlines earlier this summer when he said he was unsure Eddie Van Halen would ever be able to tour again.

Earlier this week, Eddie’s son Wolfgang Van Halen waded into the debate about who the better frontman was: Roth or The Red Rocker, Sammy Hagar.