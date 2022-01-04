US police seek information on ex-Coal Chamber bassist Rayna Foss, who has been missing for four months

Police in New Orleans are seeking information as to the whereabouts of former Coal Chamber bassist Rayna Foss, who has not been seen for four months.

Foss, 51, was reported missing in September: she was last seen on September 7, 2021. In a police report filed at the time, Foss is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, but no information is available as to what she was wearing when last sighted.

Anyone with information regarding Foss is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department on 504-658-6070.

Foss played on three Coal Chamber albums, the band’s self-titled debut album, released in 1997, 1999’s Chamber Music, and 2002’s Dark Days: she was not invited to rejoin the band at the time of their 2011 reunion. The bassist was formerly married to Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose, and has a 22-year-old daughter, Kayla Moray Rose.