Uriah Heep to release Every Day Rocks box set with T-shirts and wall planner

Uriah Heep will have their first seven albums released as picture discs in a new box set, Every Day Rocks, being issued by BMG on September 24.

Alonside the picture discs, the Every Day Rocks box will include seven UH T-shirts, art cards feature motivational lyrics and a calendar wall planner for planning the week's Uriah Heep listening.

Guitarist Mick Box states: "Along with BMG, we wanted to do something extra special for our fans which will give them a piece of Heep love every single day of the week. Our first seven albums will be put on to picture disc, and there will be a t-shirt for each album to wear for each day of the week. We have also included a yearly wall planner, so that you can plan your listening or just make some notes on how the albums make you feel. This way you can keep on Heepin' on! 'Appy days!"

The Every Day Rocks box includes Very 'Eavy …Very Humble, Salisbury, Look At Yourself, Demons And Wizards (reimagined artwork by Roger Dean, available for the first time on picture disc), The Magician's Birthday (reimagined artwork by Roger Dean, available for the first time on picture disc), Sweet Freedom and Wonderworld.

Every Day Rocks is available to pre-order now.

