Upon A Burning Body premiere Bring The Rain

San Antonio bruisers Upon A Burning Body are debuting their new video Bring The Rain right now with Metal Hammer – it’s full of beatdowns and fire!

UABB are also gearing up for a full European tour. Check out the dates below!

June 16: Boileroom, Guildford, United Kingdom June 17: MTC, Koln, Germany June 18: Rock Cafe, Hamburg, Germany June 19: Copenhell, Copenhagen, Denmark June 20: Graspop Metal Meeting, Dessel, Belgium June 21: Willemeen, Arnhem, Holland June 23: Volt, Sittard, Holland June 24: Backstage By The Mill, Paris, France June 25: L’Annexe, Romans-Sur-Isere, France June 26: Kofmehl, Solothurn, Switzerland June 27: Dissonance Festival, Milan, Italy June 28: Cycle Club, Calenzano, Italy June 30: Backstage Club, Munchen, Germany July 01: Arena, Vienna, Austria July 02: Modra Vopice, Prague, Czech Republic July 03: Juha, Stuttgart, Germany July 04: Vainstream, Munster, Germany July 05: With Full Force, Roitzschjora, Germany

Bring The Rain is taken from latest album The World Is My Enemy Now. Download from iTunes here.