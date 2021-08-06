Unto Others announce new album and release its first single, Downtown

Oregon’s Unto Others have announced a new album Strength, due out September 24 via Roadrunner Records.

The goth metal quartet have also released its first single, Downtown, which arrives with an accompanying video directed by Brock Grossl.

Elaborating on the inspiration behind the forthcoming album, vocalist/guitarist Gabriel Franco says: “I wish I could say it came to me like a bolt of lightning, but the record was a process. A challenging process, to write, record and mix. It was 10 months from beginning to end, and the most time I’ve ever spent on an album.

"You can decide if that's good or bad. Arthur did a great job giving the record an organic heavy sound and it was a privilege to work with him. What we have at the end is something I am extremely proud of, for better or worse, and a constant reminder to myself that we don't do things because they are easy, we do them because they are hard.”

Pre-order Strength now and listen to Downtown below: