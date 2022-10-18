Unseen footage of Tom Petty's famed 20-night run at the Fillmore released

And eight-minute mini-documentary featuring unseen footage of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' epic 20-night residency at Fillmore in San Francisco in 1997 has been released. The film celebrates the upcoming release of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Live at the Fillmore (1997), a multi-disc box set featuring highlights from the lengthy run of shows.
The film, entitled Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - The Fillmore House Band - 1997 was put together and voiced by Alexander Peacock from 33 1/3 Productions, who also worked on The Beatles' Anthology series and on projects with Paul McCartney, Steve Earle, Joe Cocker, James Taylor, Carly Simon and more.
The Heartbreakers sold out all 20 shows booked at the Fillmore between January 10 and February 7, 1997, switching the setlist around each night and inviting stars like The Byrds’ Roger McGuinn and blues giant John Lee Hooker onstage.
"The idea was just to be a band again and to play the same place for awhile," Petty told BAM magazine (opens in new tab) at the time. "Lately, for us to play is such an ordeal: to get everyone together, to get the rehearsal booked, and then it's always a touring thing – it's a big commitment. So, outside the studio, we really don't play much.
"I enjoy the rehearsals usually more than the gigs [laughs]. The Heartbreakers don't really rehearse much of what they play in concert. They play everything else in the world – maybe on the last night we run through it. So I just wanted to play in that kind of environment where it would be conducted pretty much like a rehearsal. The other reason really was it's such a good group that I wanted people to really see it and hear it."
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Live at the Fillmore (1997) is scheduled to hit stores on November 25 and is released across four physical formats, including 6LP and 4CD box sets featuring 58 tracks, plus 2CD or 3LP variants with 33 songs. The vinyl box comes with a 24-page booklet, three guitar picks, replica laminates, an embroidered patch, facsimile setlists, and a fan newsletter. Full tracklist below.
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers: Live at the Fillmore, 1997 - 6LP tracklist
Side 1
Pre-show (spoken interlude)
Around And Around|
Jammin’ Me
Runnin’ Down A Dream
Good Evening (spoken interlude)
Lucille
Call Me The Breeze
Side 2
Cabin Down Below
The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)
Time is On My Side
Listen To Her Heart
Waitin’ In School
Let’s Hear It For Mike (spoken interlude)
Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)
The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen
Side 3
I Won’t Back Down
You Are My Sunshine
Ain’t No Sunshine
It’s Good To Be King
Side 4
Rip It Up
You Don’t Know How It Feels
I’d Like To Love You Baby
Diddy Wah Diddy
We Got A Long Way To Go (spoken interlude)
Guitar Boogie Shuffle
I Want You Back Again
Side 5
On The Street Intro (spoken interlude)
On The Street
California
Let’s Hear It For Scott and Howie (spoken interlude)
Little Maggie
Walls
Hip Hugger
Friend Of The Devil
Side 6
Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)
Heartbreakers Beach Party
Angel Dream
The Wild One, Forever
Even The Losers
American Girl
You Really Got Me
Goldfinger
Side 7
Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)
It Won’t Be Wrong
You Ain’t Going Nowhere
Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man
Eight Miles High
Crazy Mama
Everyone Loves Benmont (spoken interlude)
Green Onions
Side 8
High Heel Sneakers
John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)
Find My Baby (Locked Up In Love Again)
Serves You Right To Suffer
Boogie Chillen
I Got A Woman
Side 9
Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)
Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
Honey Bee
County Farm
Side 10
You Wreck Me
Shakin’ All Over
Free Fallin’
Mary Jane’s Last Dance
Side 11
Bye Bye Johnny
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
It’s All Over Now
Louie Louie
Side 12
Gloria
Alright For Now
Goodnight (spoken interlude)