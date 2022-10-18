Unseen footage of Tom Petty's famed 20-night run at the Fillmore released

And eight-minute mini-documentary featuring unseen footage of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' epic 20-night residency at Fillmore in San Francisco in 1997 has been released. The film celebrates the upcoming release of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Live at the Fillmore (1997), a multi-disc box set featuring highlights from the lengthy run of shows.

The film, entitled Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - The Fillmore House Band - 1997 was put together and voiced by Alexander Peacock from 33 1/3 Productions, who also worked on The Beatles' Anthology series and on projects with Paul McCartney, Steve Earle, Joe Cocker, James Taylor, Carly Simon and more.

The Heartbreakers sold out all 20 shows booked at the Fillmore between January 10 and February 7, 1997, switching the setlist around each night and inviting stars like The Byrds’ Roger McGuinn and blues giant John Lee Hooker onstage.

"The idea was just to be a band again and to play the same place for awhile," Petty told BAM magazine (opens in new tab) at the time. "Lately, for us to play is such an ordeal: to get everyone together, to get the rehearsal booked, and then it's always a touring thing – it's a big commitment. So, outside the studio, we really don't play much.

"I enjoy the rehearsals usually more than the gigs [laughs]. The Heartbreakers don't really rehearse much of what they play in concert. They play everything else in the world – maybe on the last night we run through it. So I just wanted to play in that kind of environment where it would be conducted pretty much like a rehearsal. The other reason really was it's such a good group that I wanted people to really see it and hear it."

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Live at the Fillmore (1997) is scheduled to hit stores on November 25 and is released across four physical formats, including 6LP and 4CD box sets featuring 58 tracks, plus 2CD or 3LP variants with 33 songs. The vinyl box comes with a 24-page booklet, three guitar picks, replica laminates, an embroidered patch, facsimile setlists, and a fan newsletter. Full tracklist below.

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers: Live at the Fillmore, 1997 - 6LP tracklist

Side 1

Pre-show (spoken interlude)

Around And Around|

Jammin’ Me

Runnin’ Down A Dream

Good Evening (spoken interlude)

Lucille

Call Me The Breeze

Side 2

Cabin Down Below

The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)

Time is On My Side

Listen To Her Heart

Waitin’ In School

Let’s Hear It For Mike (spoken interlude)

Slaughter On Tenth Avenue

Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)

The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen

Side 3

I Won’t Back Down

You Are My Sunshine

Ain’t No Sunshine

It’s Good To Be King

Side 4

Rip It Up

You Don’t Know How It Feels

I’d Like To Love You Baby

Diddy Wah Diddy

We Got A Long Way To Go (spoken interlude)

Guitar Boogie Shuffle

I Want You Back Again

Side 5

On The Street Intro (spoken interlude)

On The Street

California

Let’s Hear It For Scott and Howie (spoken interlude)

Little Maggie

Walls

Hip Hugger

Friend Of The Devil

Side 6

Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)

Heartbreakers Beach Party

Angel Dream

The Wild One, Forever

Even The Losers

American Girl

You Really Got Me

Goldfinger

Side 7

Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)

It Won’t Be Wrong

You Ain’t Going Nowhere

Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man

Eight Miles High

Crazy Mama

Everyone Loves Benmont (spoken interlude)

Green Onions

Side 8

High Heel Sneakers

John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)

Find My Baby (Locked Up In Love Again)

Serves You Right To Suffer

Boogie Chillen

I Got A Woman

Side 9

Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)

Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

Honey Bee

County Farm

Side 10

You Wreck Me

Shakin’ All Over

Free Fallin’

Mary Jane’s Last Dance

Side 11

Bye Bye Johnny

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

It’s All Over Now

Louie Louie

Side 12

Gloria

Alright For Now

Goodnight (spoken interlude)