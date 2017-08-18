Unsane premiere angry new track Aberration

Unsane have premiered their new track Aberration with Metal Hammer – hear it below.

It appears on upcoming album Sterilize, which will be released on September 29 via Southern Lord, and accompanied by a European tour including an appearance in London on October 16. Full dates below.

The band say: “Aberration is classic Unsane – raw and direct. It only took a couple of takes to lock it down.

“It’s essentially a ditty about the swirling thoughts that go through your head after being screwed over. Anyone can appropriate or relate it to their personal experiences.”

Southern Lord say: “Closing a five-year gap since the 2012 release of their Wreck LP through Alternative Tentacles, Unsane make a vicious return with Sterilize – a record that recalls the most defining elements of the band’s seminal Scattered, Smothered & Covered and Occupational Hazard albums.

“Surging with unrelenting sound created by guitarist/vocalist Chris Spencer, bassist/vocalist Dave Curran, and drummer Vinnie Signorelli, Sterilize showcases the group sounding as dense and damaging as ever, and sees them remaining as necessary as ever – nearly three decades since they began.”

The album is available for pre-order now.

Unsane: Sterilize tracklist

Factory The Grind Aberration No Reprieve Lung Inclusion Distance A Slow Reaction We’re Fucked Avail

Sterilize European tour 2017

Oct 05: Prague Futurum, CZ

Oct 06: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, PL

Oct 07: Wroclaw Carpe Diem, PL

Oct 08: Berlin Musik & Frieden, DE

Oct 10: Oslo Bla, NO

Oct 11: Stockholm Kraken, SE

Oct 12: Copenhagen Loppen, DK

Oct 13: Hamburg Hafenklang, DE

Oct 14: Antwerp Desertfest, BE

Oct 15: DunkerqueLes 4Ecluses, FR

Oct 16: London Dome, UK

Oct 17: Paris Petit Bain, FR

Oct 18: Nevers Le Cafe Charbon, FR

Oct 19: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, FR

Oct 20: Orleans Astrolabe, FR

Oct 21: Winterthur Gaswerk, CH

Oct 23: Lyon Epicerie Moderne, FR

Oct 24: Marseille La Razzle, FR

Oct 25: Milan Circolo Magnolia, IT

Oct 26: Glavera Del Montello Benicico, IT

Oct 27: Rome Traffic Life Club, IT

Oct 29: Amsterdam TBC, NL

Oct 30: Umber Tide Cinema Metropolis, IT

Oct 31: Napoli Scugnizzo Liberato, IT

Nov 01: Bologna Freakout Club, IT

Nov 02: Trieste Tetris Club, IT

Nov 03: Vienna Arena, IT

Nov 04: Budapest Durer Kert, HUN

Nov 05: Zagreb Vintage Industrial Bar, HR

Nov 06: Ljubijana Kino Siska, SL

Nov 07: Innsbruck PMK, AT