Unheard Hendrix track leads album launch

One of Jimi Hendrix’s earliest recordings has been streamed ahead of an album containing his work with Curtis Knight & The Squires.

Station Break is an instrumental piece, recorded in 1965 before the axe icon established his place in musical history.

It’s taken from You Can’t Use My Name: The RSVO/PPX Sessions, which is released on March 24. Veteran engineer Eddie Kramer cleaned up the original tapes, saying: “We’ve taken every performance as far back as we could do in terms of source, stripped them back, remixed them and made the best representation of these recordings.”

Hendrix said in 1967 of his time with Knight: “I was a backing musician playing guitar. I was always kept in the background – but I was thinking all the time about what I wanted to do.”

