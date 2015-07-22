Uneven Structure stream Funambule

Uneven Structure have released a stream of their track Funambule.

It’s taken from second album La Partition, due for release later this year via Basick Records, after nearly three years in the works.

Guitarist Igor Omodei says: “We started working in 2012. We had no clear idea about the sound we were aiming for – we only knew we’d like something organic sounding, that would keep its momentum through the whole album.

“There are very slow noisy and heavy tracks – almost sludge-like – and much faster, hectic ones. Some are very intimate. It’s all a matter of having dynamics and keeping things unexpected. You get these moments where something happens, and then the track just takes your hand and pulls you in another direction.”