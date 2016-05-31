Ulysses launch behind-the-scenes documentary

Ulysses have released a 15-minute documentary to accompany the release of their third album, Law And Order, the follow-up to last year’s Feeling Black Christmas EP.

Law And Order was recorded at Monnow Valley Studios in Wales with producer Steve Evans — who’s previously worked withy Robert Plant, Tax The Heart and Siouxie — and features contributions from Purson’s Rosalie Cunningham.

“We put our hearts, souls, and a whole lotta blood sex magick into the making of this album,” says frontman Luke Smyth, “We sincerely hope it blows minds and underwear clean open wide.”

Law And Order is out this Friday, and can be pre-ordered now.