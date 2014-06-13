Ulrich rises to drum-off challenge

Metallica's Lars Ulrich has accepted the drum-off challenge laid down by Chad Smith and Will Ferrell – saying he's certain he can beat the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer at his own game.

Smith and comedian Ferrell took part in a TV showdown last month after years of being told they looked alike, and raised over $300,000 for a cancer charity in the process.

Earlier this week they told how they’d like to do it again – but this time they wanted Ulrich involved, with Ferrell claiming: “Lars gets pissed because he gets mistaken for both me and Chad. He can settle that score now.”

And that’s exactly what the Metallica man plans to do. He tells Spin: “It was a little lonely on the sidelines during the first drum-off, given the somewhat forced nature of the lookalike element between Chad Smith and Will Ferrell, when I’m truly the one carrying that dead-ringer gene around!

“I’m sure that, with a bit of practice, I could give Chad a run for his money. But Will? That’s a whole different story. He rules the ‘bad-ass drummer universe.’ You’re talking about a guy who’s so next level – actually, so beyond next level – that he may just be completely unreachable.

“That said, I’m definitely up for the challenge…Bring it on!”

Smith has responded by saying: “Two pieces of advice for Lars – leave the double bass drums at home and load up on cowbells.”

Metallica headline Sonisphere next month, a week after their controversial Glastonbury appearance.