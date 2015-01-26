Uli Jon Roth's songs are his 'children'

Uli Jon Roth says the songs he’s written throughout his career are like his “children.”

The guitar icon releases Scorpions Revisited on March 10 via UDR, an album for which he has re-recorded a number tracks he helped write while working with the German metal band.

And he says going back to those old songs – originally recorded in the 1970s – was an enjoyable experience both in the studio and on the road with his band.

Roth tells LA Weekly: “When you’re a songwriter, composer, your songs are a little bit like your children, and these are basically very, very old children of mine.

“They’ve grown up. They’ve gone through a lot of changes. They’ve seen a lot, and I still feel connected. Some more so than others, but particularly when we were recording them and playing them on tour, I felt very much connected.

“It was as if we’ve never been apart. But we have been apart because there was a very long stretch of time where I did not listen to them or play them live.”

For the recording sessions for the record’s 19 songs, Roth was joined in the studio by singer Nathan James, drummer Jamie Little, bass player Ule Ritgen, guitarists Niklas Turmann and David Klosinski and keyboard player Corvin Bahn.

SCORPIONS REVISITED TRACKLIST

CD1

The Sails Of Charon 2. Longing For Fire 3. Crying Days 4. Virgin Killer 5. In Trance 6. Sun In My Hand 7. Yellow Raven 8. Polar Nights 9. Dark Lady

CD2