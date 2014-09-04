Trending

UFO's Vinnie Moore unveils Red Zone Rider

Guitarist’s side-project launch debut this month, drop promo for By Rainbow’s End

UFO guitarist Vinnie Moore's Red Zone Rider are set to release their debut album this month.

Moore is joined by ex-MSG and Trans-Siberian Orchestra vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Kelly Keeling and drummer Scot Coogan, who has previously played with Ace Frehley.

Their self-titled record will be released on September 15 via Magna Carta and they’ve launched a promo for the track By The Rainbow’s End. See it below.

Moore says: “It’s a very interesting project – I don’t think I’ve ever done anything quite like this. I got an email saying, ‘How would you like to play with this bass player who’s also a great singer?’

“I found out it was Kelly, who I knew was a great singer but I didn’t know he played bass and keyboards. Not only does he play bass and keyboards, he plays them both very well.”

Coogan adds: “The first three songs were fairly easy because they were already ideas Vinnie had. Then after that we were like, ‘Right, now what do we do?’

“It was stressful but the outcome was great.”

Red Zone Rider tracklist

  1. Hell No

  2. By The Rainbow’s End

  3. House Of Light

  4. Cloud Of Dreams

  5. Save It

  6. Never Trust A Woman

  7. Obvious

  8. The Hand That Feeds You

  9. Hit The Road

  10. There’s A Knowing

  11. Count’s 77