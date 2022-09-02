UFO farewell tour cancelled after Phil Mogg suffers heart attack

UFO singer Phil Mogg has suffered a heart attack, leading to the cancellation of the final leg of the band's Last Orders European tour. During surgery, Mogg had stents placed into two arteries.

The run of farewell shows was due to kick off at the De Casino in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium, on October 15, and climax with a final show at the Fuzz Club in Athens, Greece, on October 29.

In a statement, the band say, "A few days ago, frontman Phil Mogg suffered a heart attack. The British singer extraordinaire has already undergone surgery. Yesterday, on Thursday September 1st, 2022 – after having performed several detailed examinations in the past days – the doctors pronounced a strict performance ban for Mogg until further notice. This is why the entire Last Orders farewell tour, which was supposed to lead across Europe from October 15 to 29, 2022 before ending in Athens, had to be cancelled.

"If and when the tour or – at the very least – individual shows can be made up for, is currently completely unclear and will depend on Mogg`s recovery, among other things. His rehabilitation therapy will be starting in about six weeks. According to the doctors, it is not yet possible to give any concrete statements about the duration and scope of the treatment."

Mogg also released a statement via UFO's Facebook page (opens in new tab), saying, "I have just got back from my doctors, and obviously asked amongst other things my resuming work, playing, touring, etc. She said most definitely not, unless you want another heart attack. So there it is, I have to go on a rehabilitation program which starts in about six weeks and lasts for six weeks. Three months more or less. I certainly didn't want to bow out in this fashion, as I am sure you chaps didn’t."

UFO's last show was at the July 16 at the Lieder am See festival in Enderndorf, Germany. Refunds for the cancelled shows are available via point of purchase.

UFO Last Orders tour: cancelled shows

Oct 15: Sint-Niklaas De Casino, Belgium

Oct 16: Tilburg 013, Holland

Oct 17: Braunschweig Westand, Germany

Oct 18: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Oct 20: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic

Oct 21: Dresden Tante Ju, Germany

Oct 22: Erfurt HsD, Germany

Oct 24: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany

Oct 25: Speyer Halle 101, Germany

Oct 26: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Oct 28: Thessaloniki Principal Club, Greece

Oct 29: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece