Udo: Accept have no emotion

Former Accept frontman Udo Dirkschneider says the band’s current lineup play “without emotion.”

The singer – who’s working with his new group UDO – declined to take part in Accept’s 2009 reunion, and he was replaced by Mark Tornillo who has been with the band since.

And Dirkschneider says that what he has seen of the band with Tornillo at the helm has left him “disappointed.”

He tells the Lokaos Rock Show: “I was watching a show of Accept in Hamburg, and I was a little bit disappointed. It was without any emotion.

“For me, there was no band on stage. Playing-wise, it was okay, but it was without any emotion. It was automatic — like, do it and then go.”

He also says he wouldn’t consider a return to the band, preferring to focus on his work on his latest project.

Udo’s son Sven is filling in for Saxon’s Nigel Glockler on their upcoming UK tour. Glockler is recovering from brain surgery after suffering an aneurysm.

SAXON UK TOUR 2015

Feb 03: Newcastle Academy

Feb 04: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 05: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Feb 06: Oxford Academy

Feb 07: London Shepherds Bush Empire