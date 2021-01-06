Simple Minds’ Don’t You (Forget About Me) in the style of Type O Negative is a lost goth metal classic

Just when you think the *insert band name* in the style of *insert other band name* trend is so done, along comes a track that makes you think, 'Nope, there's still life in it yet.'

YouTuber Denis Pauna - of Metallica/Alice In Chains in the style of Type O Negative infamy - has come up trumps once again.

This time he's turned his talents towards reimagining Simple Minds' shiny 80s classic Don’t You (Forget About Me) as Peter Steele’s goth metal icons might have played it.

The result sounds uncannily like the greatest 80s goth song you’ve never heard. In fact, we can't help thinking that all those John Hughes teen movies would have sounded way better with this version rather than the original.

So go dig out those fingerless gloves, get Molly Ringwald on speed dial and crank it up.