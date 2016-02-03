Tygers Of Pan Tang pen deal for self-titled album

Tygers Of Pan Tang are in the studio working on a new album having signed a deal with Mighty Music/Target Group.

The self-titled album will be released in August, with a European tour to follow. It’s being recorded at Newcastle’s Blast Studio.

Mainman Rob Weir tells TeamRock: “This is a landmark album for the Tygers. Self-titled and self-produced, we feel we have written some pretty special hard rock songs.

“The sound is classic Tygers and the new cover version we have chosen to record is spectacular – after all, Love Potion #9 is 34 years old.

“It’s a big year for the band, with 10 shows in South America in March, then festivals in Chicago, Ibiza, Gent, Alicante, a British tour starting October 21 and a European tour, we’re going to be applying to the time lords for membership.”

Michael H Andersen, CEO of Mighty Music/Target Group, adds: “It’s no less than a landmark for our company to have signed Tygers Of Pan Tang.

“Having worked with, and still working with, artists like Mike Tramp, Volbeat and Pretty Maids, it is a great honour to welcome The Tygers to our family.

“After visiting the band in the Blast Studio in Newcastle, I have no doubts this is gonna be a classic hard rock album my staff and I will be very proud of releasing.”