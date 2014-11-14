Twisted Sister movie set for release

Twisted Sister’s long-awaited film detailing their early days will receive its world premiere later this month.

They previously released a trailer for We Are Twisted Fucking Sister! Now it will make its debut at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam on November 23.

German filmmaker Andrew Horn directed the film which was made possible thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo. And at the premiere, he and guitarist Jay Jay French will hold a Q&A session.

French previously said: “Andy has been working on this documentary for the last five years. The idea came to him after an interview with me concerning another artists named Klaus Nomi who opened for us in 1981. At that time Andy really knew very little about us and became fascinated by the story of our long and winding road to a record deal.

“While most of the world thinks that Twisted Sister started in 1984, there are those who know a much different story.”

Frontman Dee Snider said: “It’s for people who are original fans, hardcore fans, true fans or those who want to know more about this band. This is independently done which is the way a documentary of this kind should be – not like other rock documentaries where the band puts it together, like a piece of propaganda to make themselves look good.”

Snider recently slammed Gene Simmons “rock is dead” comments saying the genre was alive and well.