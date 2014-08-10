Twisted Sister movie trailed

Filmmaker Andrew Horn has released an official trailer for his upcoming movie We Are Twisted Fucking Sister.

He’s been working on it for more than five years, and production was supported with a successful Indiegogo campaign in 2013.

Frontman Dee Snider is proud that the result isn’t just a “piece of propaganda.” He says: “This is independently done, which is the way a documentary of this kind should be. It’s for people who are original fans, hardcore fans, true fans — or want to know more about this band.”

Horn adds: “Twisted were the Grand Funk of glam and the New York Dolls of metal – channelling youthful fury and a wicked sense of humour into blue-collar performance art, attracting audiences of up to 2-5000 a night. It was both a great living and a dead end, offering no future outside the suburban enclave.

“If you think you know them from their hit songs, the MTV videos and massive stadium shows, this is the untold story of how they became that band. It’s about rock’n’roll and the business of rock’n’roll. It’s about perseverance and things blowing up in your face. It’s about finding yourself, finding your audience and doing literally anything, however wild, to connect with them. A mesmerising, story of a 10-year odyssey to overnight success.”

A release date has not yet been confirmed.