Twisted Sister documentary out in january

Twisted Sister are eyeing January 29 for the European debut of their documentary We Are Twisted Fucking Sister.

The film, directed by American filmmaker Andrew Horn, will be available on DVD and VOD on iTunes and Vimeo On Demand via Monoduo Films.

The band first started in the early 70s performing in bars in Long Island, New York. They found mainstream success with their third album Stay Hungry in 1984, releasing music videos for I Wanna Rock and We’re Not Gonna Take It.

Twisted Sister were set to play shows in North America and Spain throughout this year before their longtime drummer AJ Pero died of a heart attack on March 20 while on tour with Adrenaline Mob. Mike Portnoy replaced Pero on the last few dates.

The band have planned a 40th anniversary farewell tour for 2016 and are set to headline Bloodstock Festival next August.

They say: “Twisted Sister has made it official that 2016 will formally close the touring chapter of their illustrious and legendary career. The Forty and Fuck It farewell shows celebrates the band’s 40th anniversary with the core lineup of Snider, French, Ojeda and Mendoza.”