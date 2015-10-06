Twenty One Pilots aim for global impact

Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun says he and Tyler Joseph’s dream is for their music to resonate across the world.

And he says while performing live is always a challenge, it’s something the duo relish.

Dun tells the Houston Press: “We’ve both always wanted to be a part of something that has some sort of impact on the world.

“There’s a lot of music that doesn’t say or do much. And that’s OK – there’s a time and place for it, and I listen to a lot of it too. But, at the same time, there are people who are looking for something a bit more than that.”

Dun refers to walking on stage as a “battle” but insists it’s an experience he and Joseph always look forward to.

He adds: “I think that the moment when I walk onstage and I don’t feel like there’s anything to overcome, that’s when I might just want to be done.”

He points to their track Trees from 2013’s Vessel as a highpoint in their live set. “By the end, I hope to walk off and have no energy left to give because it’s all been put out there,” he says. “But when that song starts there’s something about it that makes me feel refreshed, and I feel like it’s the beginning of the set again.

“I look at the entire show as this performance that is me and Tyler giving off and sharing with everyone in the room, it’s all of us together. But when I play Trees, that one’s for me. That’s when I internalise everything and use the song as a therapy.”

Twenty One Pilots are currently on tour across the US and return to the UK in February in support of fourth album Blurryface.