Turnstile to join Idles, Thrice, Jimmy Eat World and more at 2000trees in 2022

Turnstile are the latest headline act to be confirmed for next year’s 2000trees festival.



The Baltimore hardcore crew join Idles, Jimmy Eat World, Pup, Knocked Loose, Rolo Tomassi and Thrice as as one of the main attractions at the 2022 event, set to be held on July 6-10 at Upcote Farm, Withington, near Cheltenham in Gloucestershire.

Other new additions to the 2022 bill include Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Nervus, Blood Command, Mclusky, Higher Power and Can’t Swim.

In common with a number of other independent UK festivals, 2000tress were forced to postpone their 2000 and 2021 events due to Covid-19 concerns. You can see the full line-up confirmed for next year’s event below.

A post shared by 2000trees Festival (@2000trees_festival) A photo posted by on

Tickets for 2000trees 2022 are on sale now.

Turnstile released their acclaimed third album, Glow On, in August. The quintet for return to Europe for headline shows in February.