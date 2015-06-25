Turisas and more for Hammerfest VIII

The woad-loving battle metallers Turisas are joining the horde heading toward North Wales for next year’s Hammerfest!

Joining the Lords Of The North in the latest Hammerfest VIII announcement are UK thrashers Evile and Acid Reign, San Diego shredders Holy Grail, epic doom merchants Sorcerer and drum ‘n’ bass/rock crossover mob The Qemists.

Plus Tragedy, One For Sorrow, Stoneghost, Druganaut, Reign Of Fury, Brutai, Phantom Sea, Steak, Profane And The Sacred, Ocean Mind and Oaf.

Check out the full line-up below. For more information and tickets visit www.hammerfest.co.uk.

Hammerfest VIII takes place at Camp HRH, Pwllheli, North Wales from 10-13th March 2016.