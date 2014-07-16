Tsangarides: 'I would love to have done Back In Black'

Legendary producer Chris Tsangarides has revealed he would have loved to have produced AC/DC’s classic album Back In Black.

Speaking on The Blog Of Rock, the man behind albums by artists including Judas Priest, Bruce Dickinson and Gary Moore, says if he could go back in time, it’s the one album he would have loved to have worked on.

He says: I would love to have done Back In Black. My friend Mutt Lange did it and he’s awesome, he’s amazing. I love AC/DC. But then, I would love to work with Aerosmith as they were back in the day and Pink Floyd.”

I was fortunate to be at a recording studio when I first started my work in the 70s, where we had the likes of Black Sabbath in one, Jethro Tull in another, Yes in another — it just became normal.

“The first week I was there making tea, saying ‘here you are, Mr Rockstar’ but they just became people like we all are — no one’s any different from anybody else.”

The Grammy-nominated producer was admitted to hospital earlier this year with Legionnaire’s disease. Doctors had to perform lung bypass and place him in a medically-induced coma for 10 days but he has made a full recovery.