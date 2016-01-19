Trucks felt liberated after Allman exit

Tedeschi Trucks Band guitarist Derek Trucks says he felt liberated as he began work away from the Allman Brothers Band for the first time in 15 years.

Gregg Allman brought his group to a close in 2014 – a move which meant Trucks could concentrate fully on his third album with his wife Susan Tedeschi under the Tedeschi Trucks Band banner. Let Me Get By is out on January 29 via Fantasy/Concord.

Trucks tells The Wall Street Journal: “I had been wanting to focus on one band for years. Once the decision was made to end the Allman Brothers, I just wanted the final run to be strong.

“When we pulled it off, I had a huge sense of relief and then I strongly felt the cord being cut.”

While Trucks enjoyed his time with the Allman Brothers Band, he says he’s glad to be away from some of the “heaviness” that’s surrounded the group in recent years.

He adds: “I felt liberated as we got home and started writing this record, a feeling that has definitely fuelled everything we’ve done since.

“We just wrote songs and let them go where they wanted. Holding our attention and inspiring us were the only criteria.”

The Tedeschi Trucks Band are currently on tour across the US.

Tedeschi Trucks Band Let Me Get By tracklist

Anyhow Laugh About It Don’t Know What It Means Right On Time Let Me Get By Just As Strange Crying’ Over You / Swamp Raga Hear Me I Want More In Every Heart

