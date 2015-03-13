Truckfighters, Red Fang and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’ll be bringing you choice cuts from Truckfighters’ debut album Gravity X.

Plus there’s a load of tunes from Black Sabbath, Down, Red Fang, Monster Truck, Planet Of Zeus and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

And we’ll be talking about the fact THAT WE’RE GOING ON HOLIDAY! The Hammer Show is taking a week off with no real plans except perhaps to muse on life’s complexities and wonder when we’ll return to the stars and the dust that made us. That said, that could be boring and depressing, plus, our girlfriends say we need structure…

So, we’ve got seven long days to kill, how to fill them? Build a boat? Finally finish that Star Wars script that would blow the whole franchise wide open? Carve a Spock figure completely out of butter. Apply to live in that colony on Mars? What can you do with seven days?

